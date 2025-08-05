A New Look Inside Epstein's NYC Mansion

The New York Times is out with new details about what life was like inside Jeffrey Epstein's palatial seven-story townhouse in Manhattan. The story includes previously unreported snippets of letters from powerful friends, as well as photos, that provide a sense of the convicted sex offender's legendary parties. Some of the details:

"There is no limit to your curiosity," wrote former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife to Epstein. "You are like a closed book to many of them but you know everything about everyone." At one dinner party, Barak drew and autographed a map of Israel on a chalkboard, which Epstein kept. Chalkboards were apparently commonly brought out at parties.

In a letter, Woody Allen said the mansion reminded him of Dracula's castle, where the count "has three young vampires who service the place."