A New Look Inside Epstein's NYC Mansion

New York Times describes the scene
Posted Aug 5, 2025 8:32 AM CDT
A pedestrian stops to take a photo of Jeffrey Epstein's townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 2019.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The New York Times is out with new details about what life was like inside Jeffrey Epstein's palatial seven-story townhouse in Manhattan. The story includes previously unreported snippets of letters from powerful friends, as well as photos, that provide a sense of the convicted sex offender's legendary parties. Some of the details:

  • "There is no limit to your curiosity," wrote former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife to Epstein. "You are like a closed book to many of them but you know everything about everyone." At one dinner party, Barak drew and autographed a map of Israel on a chalkboard, which Epstein kept. Chalkboards were apparently commonly brought out at parties.
  • In a letter, Woody Allen said the mansion reminded him of Dracula's castle, where the count "has three young vampires who service the place."

  • Photos from an upstairs suite show a surveillance camera over Epstein's bed, and a second camera in an adjoining room. "Several of Mr. Epstein's victims have said the mansion was outfitted with a network of hidden video cameras," the story notes.
  • Framed photos of Epstein with famous people were on display, and among those mentioned in the story are Elon Musk, Fidel Castro, Mick Jagger, Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, Richard Branson, Steve Bannon, etc. Also seen is a framed dollar bill signed by Bill Gates with the line, "I was wrong!"
  • Among the decorations: a taxidermied tiger, a first edition of Lolita (about an intellectual's sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl), and a statue of a woman in a wedding dress clutching a rope, suspended from the central atrium.
  • Much more in the full story.

