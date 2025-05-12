Senate Democrats Reportedly Strategizing on Fetterman

Alarmed by reports that Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is behaving erratically and posing a danger to himself , Senate Democrats have been meeting privately to discuss ways to help, the Hill reports. "We're all in touch with each other having conversations about how to intervene. People are trying to figure out what to do. People are worried about his safety," the outlet quotes one unnamed Democratic senator as saying. "We're trying to be good friends," says a second Democratic senator, adding they were concerned that Fetterman had become quite isolated in Washington.

NBC News, meanwhile, spoke with congressional lawmakers and Pennsylvania officials who say the senator is not only isolated but increasingly absent from business in Washington and in his home state. He's missed 174 of 920 roll call votes this year, more than any other senator, per the Hill. He's also missed all nine hearings or business meetings of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, all 11 meetings of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and 25 of 26 hearings or business meetings of the Senate Commerce Committee, attending his first only on Thursday after a concerning report was published in New York, per NBC.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego sees the apparent isolation as a big concern, claiming Republicans are trying to pull Fetterman to the right, per Politico. Several GOP senators, including Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley, have defended Fetterman on social media in recent days. "The radical left is smearing him with dishonest, vicious attacks because he's pro-Israel and they only want reliable anti-Israel politicians," said Cotton. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also publicly defended Fetterman. "He's doing a good job and he's a good legislator," Schumer told reporters last week, per the Hill. (More John Fetterman stories.)