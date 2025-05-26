NC Mountain Towns Were No Match for Helene's Fury

When Hurricane Helene barreled into North Carolina's remote mountain communities last year, the results were both catastrophic and unprecedented. Now ProPublica has a harrowing account of what it is like for residents in Yancey County in particular. People there along Cattail and Tudy creeks received warnings, dire ones, from county officials and the National Weather Service, but the county (unlike three neighboring ones) did not issue a mandatory evacuation order. In fact, the county emergency director even tempered one late NWS warning that he reposted on Facebook with the message, "This information is not to frighten anyone." It's not clear how many self-sufficient locals would have heeded an evacuation order anyway. What is clear is that nobody expected the devastation that followed.
As Helene dumped record rainfall—30 inches over three days—creeks became torrents, landslides tore through homesteads, and roads became impassable. The emergency response system buckled in the chaos: cell networks failed, landlines went dead, and 911 centers fell silent, leaving residents even more isolated. Some families managed to escape to higher ground, but others were too late. In total, Helene claimed 11 lives in Yancey County alone—twice the per capita rate of any other North Carolina county. Unlike coastal areas, where evacuation procedures are routine, inland communities like Yancey were largely unprepared. Read the full story, which recounts the deaths and last communications of some of those who died. (Check out other longforms.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)