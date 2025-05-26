NC Mountain Towns Were No Match for Helene's Fury

When Hurricane Helene barreled into North Carolina's remote mountain communities last year, the results were both catastrophic and unprecedented. Now ProPublica has a harrowing account of what it is like for residents in Yancey County in particular. People there along Cattail and Tudy creeks received warnings, dire ones, from county officials and the National Weather Service, but the county (unlike three neighboring ones) did not issue a mandatory evacuation order. In fact, the county emergency director even tempered one late NWS warning that he reposted on Facebook with the message, "This information is not to frighten anyone." It's not clear how many self-sufficient locals would have heeded an evacuation order anyway. What is clear is that nobody expected the devastation that followed.