Charles Rangel Dies at 94

Former Rep. Charles Rangel, a Democrat who represented New York City districts in the House for almost 50 years, has died at age 94. Rangel, who would have turned 95 next month, was born in Harlem and dropped out of high school to enlist in the Army in 1948, the New York Times reports. After serving in the Korean War, for which he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, he went to college on the GI Bill. He worked as an assistant US attorney and served in the State Assembly before he was elected to the House in 1970. Rangel retired in 2017.

Rangel defeated legendary Harlem politician Adam Clayton Powell in a 1970 primary and "became a legend himself" over the following decades, the AP reports. He was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first Black chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, reports CNN.