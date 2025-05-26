Cops: Italian Visitor Kidnapped in NYC Over Bitcoin Password

Police in New York City have charged a man in a bizarre case that involves bitcoin and allegations of torture. Authorities arrested John Woeltz, described as a 37-year-old cryptocurrency investor, and accused him of holding a visitor from Italy prisoner in a Manhattan apartment for about two weeks, reports CBS News . Woeltz is charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a firearm, per the AP . He is being held without bail.

Detectives say Woeltz and the unidentified 28-year-old victim were former business associates, and Woeltz allegedly lured the victim from Italy on the pretext of helping him recover lost bitcoin, reports ABC News. However, once in the apartment, police say Woeltz tied up the man and tortured him, demanding his password to his remaining bitcoin. Among other things, authorities say the victim was pistol-whipped, subjected to electric shocks, forced to smoke crack cocaine, and dangled over the ledge of a staircase.

Detectives say they recovered Polaroids of the victim bound and with a gun pointed to his head. The victim managed to escape the upscale apartment in SoHo on Friday after giving up the password—when his assailant left the room to retrieve a laptop—and flagged down an officer. More arrests are possible because authorities suspect Woeltz had accomplices. (More bitcoin stories.)