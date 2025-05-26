Trump Honors America's 'Best and Bravest'

President Trump honored fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, calling them "great, great warriors" who were "America's best and bravest." We just revere their incredible legacy." Trump said. "We salute them in their eternal and everlasting glory. And we continue our relentless pursuit of America's destiny as we make our nation stronger, prouder, freer, and greater than ever before." Trump's speech veered briefly into the political, referring to the republic "that I am fixing after a long and hard four years," the AP reports. He said that this commemorative day was not the time to discuss his fixes.

Prior to speaking, Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a somber tradition for US presidents. The president paused after placing the wreath, then stepped back and saluted during the playing of taps. Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined him. Trump told the story of Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, killed along with three other Americans by a suicide bomber in 2019 in Syria, leaving behind her husband, 3-year-old son, and 18-month-old son. She was on her fifth combat deployment, he said, embedded with a team hunting ISIS militants in Syria, serving as linguist, translator, and cryptology technician working alongside special forces. "She was among the first women ever to do it, and she did it better than anyone," he said.

The crowd also heard about Senior Master Sgt. Elroy Harworth, who went down in enemy territory during the Vietnam War, dying while his wife was seven months pregnant. His son followed his father's path and has been in the Army for 20 years. Vance said the lesson of these stories and all the gravestones is: "We must be cautious in sending our people to war."