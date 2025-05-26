Trump Issues New Threat to Harvard

President Trump on Monday escalated his war on Harvard, threatening to redirect $3 billion in grants for scientific and engineering research from the university to trade schools. The president posted on Truth Social that he's considering taking the grants away "from a very antisemitic Harvard" and giving them to trade schools across the country, USA Today reports. "What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!" Trump has made a series of moves against Harvard, which is fighting back in court, since taking office, mostly recently telling the school on Thursday that it can no longer have foreign students enrolled.

The Trump administration has demanded that Harvard turned over a list of its foreign students. In another Memorial Day post, Trump said the university hasn't done that yet and is withholding it to protect "radicalized lunatics." It's not clear what funding the president was referring to, per Reuters. He's frozen $3 billion in Harvard grants recently, most of which is appropriated by Congress to the National Institutes of Health, which awards the money to individual scientists for biomedical research. That sort of research isn't usually performed by the nation's trade schools. And Harvard has said it was told that nearly all of its federal grant awards already have been revoked. Presidents lack the authority to unilaterally redistribute federal grant money, per USA Today. (More President Trump stories.)