Hugh Jackman's Wife of 27 Years Files for Divorce

Nearly two years after they announced their separation , Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are headed for a complete parting of the ways. Furness filed for divorce last week, according to documents obtained by TMZ . The paperwork indicates the ex-couple, married 27 years, has already worked out all the details, and the divorce is uncontested, USA Today reports. Jackman and Furness share two adult children. Sources say Furness will be receiving a significant amount of spousal support and that no drama is expected.

This despite the fact that Jackman is rumored to have been dating Broadway star Sutton Foster for quite some time. Jackman and Foster's romance was officially confirmed with a "PDA-filled" outing in California in January, E! Online reports. They're not often photographed together, but they were earlier this month, walking hand in hand in New York City, People reports. Foster filed to divorce her husband, with whom she shares a young daughter, in October.

Jackman and Foster met while starring in The Music Man on Broadway together from 2022 to 2023, and at the time, Foster said of Jackman, "He's a dream and so kind and talented and is even more generous. He's pretty fantastic. We're having a really remarkable time—the whole company." (More Hugh Jackman stories.)