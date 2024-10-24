Hugh Jackman Rumored to Be Romancing Music Man Co-Star

Rumors have been swirling for quite a while that Hugh Jackman is romantically involved with his Broadway Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster, and on Tuesday Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, according to Page Six . Foster, 49, has been married to Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin since 2014, and they share a daughter, who was 6 as of this December report from In Touch in which a source said Jackman and Foster's romance was an "open secret on Broadway." At the time, Jackman had just separated from his wife of 27 years , Deborra-Lee Furness.

A second source in that December article claimed Jackman, 56, "has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her" on the set of the Broadway revival, in which they co-starred from December 2021 to January 2023. "He followed her around like a puppy!" As those rumors were swirling last year, Foster posted a photo on Instagram showing her, Griffin, and their daughter. But a source who recently spoke to Page Six claims she and Jackman are now "100% together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," and another source says while they're keeping their relationship quiet, "it's common knowledge." (More Hugh Jackman stories.)