'Security Incident' Shuts Down Victoria's Secret's Website

Victoria's Secret has taken down its US website and says some in-store services will also be unavailable as it addresses a "security incident." A message to customers remained in place on the popular lingerie brand's normal shopping site Thursday, stating that these operations had been halted "as a precaution." "Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations," the message read. While not confirmed by the company, the "security incident" bears all the hallmarks of a cyberattack, the AP reports.

Victoria's Secret did not provide many details about the "security incident," or directly confirm whether it was a cyber or ransomware attack. When asked for further information Thursday, a spokesperson just said that the company "immediately enacted our response protocols" and has engaged with third-party experts.