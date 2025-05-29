Appeals Court Reinstates Trump Tariffs

President Trump's tariffs were reinstated by a federal appeals court ruling on Thursday. The court's ruling came after a second federal court found that an emergency powers law does not give Trump authority to enact tariffs, and that most of the ones he's already ordered after invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are unlawful.

US District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that the law does not permit the president to "unilaterally impose, revoke, pause, reinstate, and adjust tariffs to reorder the global economy," the Hill reports. The US Court of International Trade reached the same conclusion on Wednesday.

The appeals court didn't rule on the merits of the tariffs or the trade court's ruling, but granted an emergency request to hold up the ruling, allowing Trump to keep collecting the tariffs while the issue is being decided in the courts, per the AP.