In Africa, a 'Ticking Time Bomb' Born of Prosperity

In many African cultures, a big belly has long been seen as a sign of wealth. In Kenya, overweight politicians are often called "Boss" or "Mkubwa"—Swahili for "big man"— by constituents, with their girth symbolizing prosperity. Obesity, however, contributes to noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, and the World Health Organization's Africa director has called the rising trend a "ticking time bomb" for the continent with the world's youngest and fastest growing population, per the AP . In Kenya, for example, where the government has said almost a third of the population is still unable to fulfill food needs, 13% adults are obese, according to the 2025 World Obesity Atlas.

Perceptions about obesity can affect financial and other decisions. In neighboring Uganda, microfinance institutions vetted loan applicants based on their weight, and those overweight were considered more able to repay loans, per a study published by the American Economic Review in 2023. "Most people feel like when I start making money, I have to look like the money itself by being fat or obese," said Kenyan nutritionist Felix Okoth. "However, [they] don't realize that they are predisposing themselves to these lifestyle conditions such as diabetes and hypertension."

Increasing incomes, proliferation of fast-food outlets in urban areas, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of infrastructure that promotes physical activity have been named as probable causes of rising obesity in developing countries. Public health campaigns will help demystify the perception that weight is an indication of wealth, said Caroline Kisia, the Africa director for Project ECHO, an information-sharing platform for health care workers. Gyms, weight loss drugs, and surgeries are being increasingly advertised in Kenya.

Some politicians are trying to change the conversation around weight. A former senator in Kenya, Cleophas Malala has described how a 15-hour flight to the US left him in pain and how doctors advised him to lose weight. From a starting weight of 304 pounds, he embarked on a non-solid diet for 90 days. Though he didn't disclose his current weight, before-and-after photos show him noticeably slimmer. "My colleagues in Parliament were mad that I left the 'club' after I lost weight," the 39-year-old has said.