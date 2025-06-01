Driver Was Impaired When He Hit Yellowstone Tour Van

The driver of a pickup truck who swerved into oncoming traffic near Yellowstone National Park last month had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal maximum, Idaho state police said. Six of the 14 people on a tour van struck by the pickup were killed in the resulting crash . So was the 25-year-old pickup driver, Isaih Moreno of Humble, Texas. Authorities have determined that he was at fault in the crash, crossing the center line near Henry's Lake in Island Park, Idaho, USA Today reports.

"This tragedy should be a wake-up call," state police Capt. Chris Weadick said in a statement asking people to speak up if they see an impaired person trying to drive. "No one plans to cause a crash or take a life when they get behind the wheel." The legal blood alcohol limit in Idaho is 0.08%; state police said Moreno's was 0.20%. The van was taking passengers, including 12 Chinese citizens and one person from Italy, to Yellowstone. (More Yellowstone National Park stories.)