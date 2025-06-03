Son of 16 & Pregnant Star Dies at 16

One of the first stars of 16 & Pregnant has lost the child featured on the show, who died Monday at age 16. Whitney Purvis appeared on the first season of the MTV reality series, and gave birth to son Weston Gosa Jr. in 2009 while she and her boyfriend were featured on the show, People reports. She announced on Facebook on Monday that Weston had died unexpectedly. "He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true," she wrote. "How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening." Weston's stepmom offered further information in her own post, writing that the family was unable to wake Weston up at 7am Monday, TMZ reports.