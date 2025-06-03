Son of 16 & Pregnant Star Dies at 16

One of the first stars of 16 & Pregnant has lost the child featured on the show, who died Monday at age 16. Whitney Purvis appeared on the first season of the MTV reality series, and gave birth to son Weston Gosa Jr. in 2009 while she and her boyfriend were featured on the show, People reports. She announced on Facebook on Monday that Weston had died unexpectedly. "He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true," she wrote. "How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening." Weston's stepmom offered further information in her own post, writing that the family was unable to wake Weston up at 7am Monday, TMZ reports.
She says CPR was performed and an ambulance rushed Weston to a hospital, but he did not survive. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. "He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock," his stepmom wrote. Purvis and Weston Gosa Sr. split up after their son's birth, then got back together and had a second son in 2014 before ultimately splitting for good. Purvis has lost custody of her children in the years since, and was arrested last year for alleged failure to pay child support. (More 16 and Pregnant stories.)