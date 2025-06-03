Beloved Eaglet Gives Sister —and the World—a Show

The bald eagle nest that captured hearts earlier this year looks a lot different these days. Indeed, all but one of the inhabitants have fled the nest, at least temporarily, as seen on Friends of Big Bear Valley's 24-hour livestream . Jackie and Shadow, the pair that have been together since 2018 but hadn't welcomed an eaglet for three years until this March, ultimately welcomed three eaglets, though one died in a storm shortly after hatching, per NBC News . They continue to visit the pair dubbed Sunny and Gizmo, who are believed to be sisters and have become favorites with the watching public. But on Monday, one of the youngsters took flight, leaving the nest for the first time.

Sunny first took to the air on Friday, hovering above the nest for a few seconds, per CBS News. Then on Monday morning, she decided the time was right. Standing on a branch just ahead of her slightly younger sister, she stretched out her wings, letting the wind flow over them, then jumped into flight, Gizmo watching all the time, according to an Instagram post. Sunny then circled back to the roost tree, perching near the top, Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote. At present, Gizmo remains alone in the nest, though it's possible Sunny will return at some point, as Jackie and Shadow's previous eaglets have done. Either way, the parents will continue feeding and guarding the eaglets for at least three months. In the meantime, Gizmo "has a lot to think about," per the post. (More bald eagle stories.)