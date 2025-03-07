Bald Eagle Hatchlings Putting On a Show

They might be the world's famous bald eagles, and their family has finally grown. The nonprofit organization Friends of Big Bear Valley in California delighted online fans of the eagles named Jackie and Shadow with a weekend announcement that the first cracks had appeared in one of three eggs in their nest, reports CNN. Since then, two hatchlings have emerged, with the third yet to come, per USA Today. Even better is that anyone can watch the adults care for the hatchlings via live cam here.