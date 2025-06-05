Trump: I Asked Elon to Leave

Elon Musk's days as the "first buddy" may be permanently over. After criticizing Musk during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Trump let loose on Truth Social, saying he had asked the billionaire to leave his administration and threatening his government contracts.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump posted. In a post on X, Musk responded, "Such an obvious lie. So sad."