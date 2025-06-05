Trump: I Asked Elon to Leave

President says the easiest way for government to save money is by cutting Musk's contracts
Posted Jun 5, 2025 2:18 PM CDT
President Trump speaks as he holds a box containing a key before presenting it to Elon Musk during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Elon Musk's days as the "first buddy" may be permanently over. After criticizing Musk during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Trump let loose on Truth Social, saying he had asked the billionaire to leave his administration and threatening his government contracts.

  • "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump posted. In a post on X, Musk responded, "Such an obvious lie. So sad."

  • "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump said in another post. "I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"
  • In a flurry of posts on X, Musk continued to criticize Trump and the "Big Beautiful Bill." He also posted a poll, asking, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?"
  • In an earlier post, Musk responded to Trump's remark that he wouldn't have won Pennsylvania last fall without Musk's help, CNBC reports. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote, adding, "Such ingratitude."
