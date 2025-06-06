Steve Bannon on Musk: 'Hey, Told You'

The messy public feud between President Trump and Elon Musk may be calming down, but when hostilities were at their height on Thursday, Steve Bannon relished the chance to say, "I told you so." The former White House strategist, who called Musk a "truly evil guy" earlier this year, told Politico that MAGA is "done" with the billionaire. He said he took a lot of flak for criticizing Musk in the early days of DOGE, but "MAGA is now seeing exactly what he was" all along. "I'm just saying, 'Hey, told you—knew this was gonna happen, folks. Not a hard one," Bannon told Politico, which describes him as the "godfather of MAGA."