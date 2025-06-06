Vaccine Official Quits After RFK Jr. 'Blindsides' CDC

A top official at the CDC resigned this week after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bypassed normal procedures with an order on the agency's COVID-19 vaccine guidance. Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, who helped oversee CDC vaccine recommendations, announced her resignation to the COVID-19 vaccine work group early Tuesday, according to emails seen by outlets including CBS News and the Washington Post . "My career in public health and vaccinology started with a deep-seated desire to help the most vulnerable members of our population, and that is not something I am able to continue doing in this role," she wrote.

Panagiotakopoulos was one of the leaders of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices—ACIP. The committee had been preparing to vote on updated recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines later this month. The Post reports that the committee was "blindsided" when Kennedy directed the agency to adopt his changes instead. He announced in a post on X last week that the CDC would no longer recommend routine COVID shots for "healthy children and healthy pregnant women."

The CDC later contradicted Kennedy with updated guidance recommending the shots for healthy children, if their doctors approve. The recommendation against shots for pregnant women, however, remained, despite prior CDC guidance that recognized pregnant women as high-risk for severe COVID-19. Sources tell Reuters that ACIP is scheduled to meet from June 25 to June 27 to discuss vaccine recommendations. The CDC's recommendations are tied to federal policies including insurance coverage requirements, CBS notes. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)