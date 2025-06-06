Allies, Opponents Weigh In on Deepening Trump-Musk Feud

With the President Trump-Elon Musk feud growing uglier by the post on Thursday, others began weighing on the battle while Kayne West pleaded for a truce. The bickering and threats escalated steadily throughout the day. After saying without offering evidence that the government files on Jeffrey Epstein haven't been released because the president is in them, Musk expressed agreement with a post saying Trump should be impeached and replaced by JD Vance. It was an amazing turnabout from the recent closeness that included Musk flying on Trump's planes, staying at his homes, and taking in wrestling matches with the president, the New York Times points out. It was just Friday when Trump gave Musk a warm sendoff from government in the Oval Office, saying the former DOGE boss would remain involved in his administration. By Thursday night, Musk was hitting "unfollow" on Trump allies such as Stephen Miller. Heckling from the sidelines included:
- Karoline Leavitt: This is "an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted," the White House press secretary said Thursday night in a statement. Trump said as much earlier in the day.
- Ross Gerber: The Tesla investor and former ally called for Musk to be fired from Tesla for arguing with Trump after saying he was leaving politics to focus on the company. Tesla stock dropped more than 14% on Thursday. "He should be fired for complete insubordination from the board," Gerber said, per the Washington Post.
- Mike Johnson: Asked about Musk taking credit for Republicans winning control of the House and Senate, the House speaker said no one person was responsible for the election victory. "But if there is one person," he said, "it's Donald Trump."
- Steve Bannon: An ally of Trump and a critic of Musk long before this, Bannon said he's telling the president to cancel all of the tech billionaire's contracts—which Trump already brought up. Bannon said he wants several investigations of Musk, including one "of his immigration status, because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately."
- Kanye West: The rapper has been supportive of both men in the past, though Musk kicked him off Twitter over antisemitic tweets in 2022, per the Post. "Broooos please noooooo," he posted Thursday on X. "We love you both so much."
- Ashley St. Clair: The mother of one of Musk's children posted, "hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice."
- Ken Martin: The Democratic National Committee chair said the fight is distracting Americans from the GOP attempt to pass Trump's giant bill of his legislative priorities. "Not gonna lie, it's been fun watching Trump and Elon fight like little boys today," Martin posted on X. "Just keep in mind that while their messy breakup plays out, Republicans are pushing through a Trump budget that will kick millions of people off their health care."
