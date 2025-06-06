Allies, Opponents Weigh In on Deepening Trump-Musk Feud

With the President Trump-Elon Musk feud growing uglier by the post on Thursday, others began weighing on the battle while Kayne West pleaded for a truce. The bickering and threats escalated steadily throughout the day. After saying without offering evidence that the government files on Jeffrey Epstein haven't been released because the president is in them, Musk expressed agreement with a post saying Trump should be impeached and replaced by JD Vance. It was an amazing turnabout from the recent closeness that included Musk flying on Trump's planes, staying at his homes, and taking in wrestling matches with the president, the New York Times points out. It was just Friday when Trump gave Musk a warm sendoff from government in the Oval Office, saying the former DOGE boss would remain involved in his administration. By Thursday night, Musk was hitting "unfollow" on Trump allies such as Stephen Miller. Heckling from the sidelines included: