700 Marines Sent to Los Angeles

In what California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office calls a "completely unwarranted" move, the Pentagon has mobilized 700 Marines to respond to immigration protests in Los Angeles, adding to 2,000 National Guard troops already deployed. In a statement, US Northern Command said a battalion based in Twentynine Palms would "seamlessly integrate" with forces "protecting federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area." The base is around 140 miles east of Los Angeles and military vehicles were seen moving toward the city on the 62 Freeway on Monday, NBC Los Angeles reports.

"From our understanding, this is moving Marines from one base to another base," Newsom's press office said, adding: "The level of escalation is completely unwarranted, uncalled for, and unprecedented—mobilizing the best in class branch of the US military against its own citizens." On Sunday, Newsom called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's warning that Marines could be mobilized "deranged." He tells the New York Times that sending in Marines is another "provocation." Officials tell the Wall Street Journal that the Marines will not engage with protesters. The Marines and the National Guard troops won't be able to directly support law enforcement unless Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, the Washington Post reports.

Officials said Monday that around 1,000 National Guard troops were in Los Angeles at midday, with all 2,000 expected to be in the city by the end of the day, the AP reports. Officials tell ABC News that the National Guard members are carrying weapons without rounds in the chamber and that they are expected to deescalate any incidents as much as possible. The troops also don't have rubber bullets or pepper spray, though they are carrying ammunition in their uniforms for self-defense, the officials say. Trump claimed Monday that Los Angeles would have been "completely obliterated" if he hadn't deployed the Guard.