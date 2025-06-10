Fetterman Blasts Democratic Response to LA 'Chaos'

John Fetterman has been catching flak from his party lately and flipped the tables on Monday, blasting Democrats for depicting the Los Angeles protests as peaceful. "I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that," Fetterman wrote Monday on X alongside an image of a protester waving a Mexican flag atop a burning car, per the Daily Beast . "This is anarchy and true chaos," he wrote. "My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the protests against ICE raids in the city were largely peaceful before President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard without their consent. Newsom said the move was "purposefully inflammatory" and announced the state would sue, while Trump suggested Newsom should be arrested.

In Fetterman's home state of Pennsylvania, more than 100 people gathered in Pittsburgh Monday to support the immigrant population, with chants of "Pittsburgh is a union town, we don't want ICE around," per WTAE. But Democratic Mayor Ed Gainey said what happened in LA would not happen there. "I don't believe that's welcoming," he said. "It's wrong." (More John Fetterman stories.)