Essayist's Plea: Speak Up, Obama

Yes, Obama chimes in periodically on political issues, but nowhere near enough to Leibovich's liking, given that "these are not normal times." And yes, there is a legitimate fear that having Obama speak up too much would "regularize" him, as fierce defender Eric Holder puts it. But Leibovich argues that "Obama's detachment feels jarringly incongruous with the desperation of his longtime admirers—even more so given Trump's assaults on what Obama achieved in office." The main problem, Leibovich writes, is that Obama's "post-presidency screams comfort and nonchalance at a time when so many other Americans are terrified." (Read the full essay.)