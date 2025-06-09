Politics / Los Angeles protests Trump: Arrest of Newsom Would Be a 'Great Thing' California governor says president's response is a 'step toward authoritarianism' By John Johnson Posted Jun 9, 2025 1:10 PM CDT Copied President Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 9, 2025, in Washington. The Washington Monument is seen in background. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) On Monday morning, border czar Tom Homan shot down speculation amid the Los Angeles protests that he might arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Homan's top boss, however, says he would have no qualms about it. "I would do it if I were Tom," President Trump said Monday, when questioned by reporters as he returned from Camp David. "I think it's great," he said, per the Hill. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing." "Look, I like Gavin Newsom," he added, per USA Today. "He's a nice guy. But he's grossly incompetent." Newsom, who earlier dared Homan to arrest him, responded quickly on social media. "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," he tweeted. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation—this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism." Of course, it's not clear what Newsom might be arrested for, and Trump wasn't asked about that. Like Homan, he was just responding to a question about the possibility. In morning interviews, Homan emphasized that he had no intention to arrest the governor or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass unless they commit a crime such as interfering with federal agents. (Newsom says the state is suing the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard without consulting his office.) Report an error