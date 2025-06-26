US | Kilmar Abrego Garcia Feds Plan to Deport Abrego Garcia to 3rd Country He's being kept in jail for now, despite ruling on right to be released By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 26, 2025 2:29 PM CDT Copied Jennifer Vasquez Sura, wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) See 2 more photos Federal prosecutors told a judge in Maryland on Thursday that the government plans to initiate removal proceedings against Kilmar Abrego Garcia and to deport him to a country that is not his native El Salvador upon his release from a Tennessee jail. But the prosecutors also said that they would comply with all court orders and that their plans are not imminent, the AP reports. US Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes in Nashville has ruled that Abrego Garcia has a right to be released while awaiting trial. But she decided Wednesday to keep him in custody for at least a few more days over concerns that US immigration officials would swiftly try to deport him again. Holmes expressed doubts about her own power to require anything more than prosecutors using their best efforts to secure the cooperation of ICE. "I have no reservations about my ability to direct the local US Attorney's office," the judge said. "I don't think I have any authority over ICE." Abrego Garcia's attorneys in Maryland, where his wife is suing the Trump administration over his March deportation, have offered up a possible solution. They've asked the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit to direct the government to bring him to Maryland while he awaits trial in Tennessee. "If this Court does not act swiftly, then the Government is likely to whisk Abrego Garcia away to some place far from Maryland," his attorneys wrote in their request to US District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland. The construction worker, who lived in Maryland with his American wife and children for more than a decade, became a flashpoint over President Trump's immigration policies after he was mistakenly deported to his native El Salvador in March. He's been in jail in Tennessee since he was returned to the US on June 7 to face federal charges of human smuggling. Attorneys have characterized the charges as an attempt to justify his mistaken expulsion to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Read These Next Her blood isn't compatible with anyone else's. Iran's supreme leader makes first public comments since ceasefire. New Fox star, 23, misses first day after car troubles. Rubio says the fate of Iran's conversion facility is what matters. See 2 more photos Report an error