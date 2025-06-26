Feds Plan to Deport Abrego Garcia to 3rd Country

Federal prosecutors told a judge in Maryland on Thursday that the government plans to initiate removal proceedings against Kilmar Abrego Garcia and to deport him to a country that is not his native El Salvador upon his release from a Tennessee jail. But the prosecutors also said that they would comply with all court orders and that their plans are not imminent, the AP reports.

US Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes in Nashville has ruled that Abrego Garcia has a right to be released while awaiting trial. But she decided Wednesday to keep him in custody for at least a few more days over concerns that US immigration officials would swiftly try to deport him again.

Holmes expressed doubts about her own power to require anything more than prosecutors using their best efforts to secure the cooperation of ICE. "I have no reservations about my ability to direct the local US Attorney's office," the judge said. "I don't think I have any authority over ICE."