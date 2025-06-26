SCOTUS Sides 6-3 With Texas Death Row Inmate

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for a Texas death row inmate who is seeking DNA testing to show he should be ineligible for execution. The 6-3 decision in favor of Ruben Gutierrez gives him a potential path to have evidence tested that his lawyers say would help prove he was not responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman during a home robbery decades ago, the AP reports. The court ruled that Guiterrez can challenge the constitutionality of state laws on DNA testing, per SCOTUSblog. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

His lawyers have said there was no physical or forensic evidence connecting him to the killing and that he was not a major participant in the crime. Two others also were charged in the case.

Gutierrez's lawyers argued that his case was similar to that of Rodney Reed, another longtime death row inmate in Texas who also won a round at the Supreme Court in his fight for DNA testing that he says would show he is innocent of murder.