Stock Market Just Set a Record

Posted Jun 27, 2025 8:52 AM CDT
The stock market is back in record territory. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose to an all-time high in early trading on Friday, reports CNBC. The index ticked up soon after the market opened past the old record of 6,147. It hovered around 6,160 in the first 20 minutes or so of trading. The Dow was up more than 200 points, or 0.5%, and the tech-centric Nasdaq was up about 0.3%.

The record, which comes after the US and China agreed on the framework of a trade deal, caps "a dizzying 23% rally from the depths of April's tariff-induced selloff," per the Wall Street Journal. It's also the index's first record since February.

