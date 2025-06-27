Report: DOJ Demands Ouster of UVA President

The Trump administration has reportedly demanded that the University of Virginia remove its president, James E. Ryan, as a condition for resolving a Justice Department probe into the school's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices. The New York Times, citing people familiar with the discussions, reports that the Justice Department has warned university officials that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding are at risk due to what it describes as violations of civil rights law related to DEI programs. This marks the first known instance where the Trump administration has explicitly pressured a university to oust its leader in connection with federal investigations, per the Times.