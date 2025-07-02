Emojis Show You Care, Research Suggests

A simple emoji in text messages could help build stronger, more satisfying relationships—and it may not matter which emoji you choose, a new study suggests: Any emoji seems to send a message of attentiveness. Research published in PLOS One by Eun Huh of the University of Texas at Austin found that people who receive messages with emojis see their conversation partners as more responsive, PHYS.org reports, which can lead to a greater sense of closeness and satisfaction in the relationship.

The study involved 260 adults, ages 23 to 67, who read 15 hypothetical text messages. The only difference in each scenario was whether emojis were included or not. Participants were told to put themselves in the role of the sender and focus on their partner's replies. The results: Messages featuring emojis made the sender seem more attentive and engaged. This, in turn, was linked to stronger feelings of connection and satisfaction. It didn't matter if the emojis were faces or other symbols—the presence of any emoji did the trick. There are caveats. The study relied on imagined messages, not real, nuanced conversations, and only analyzed one side of the relationship. So the findings may not fully translate to the back-and-forth of real life, especially among close friends.