Hamas Suggests It Would Negotiate Ceasefire Terms

Hamas said Friday it has given a "positive" response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza but said further talks were needed on implementation. It was not clear if that meant the militant group had accepted the US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire, the AP reports. "The movement is ready in all seriousness to enter immediately into a round of negotiations on the mechanism to implement this framework," it said without elaborating. Hamas has been seeking guarantees that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war, now nearly 21 months old. Also on Friday, Israeli airstrikes killed 15 Palestinians in Gaza, while a hospital said another 20 people died in shootings while seeking aid. Developments on the aid shootings include: