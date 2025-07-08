Fencer's Winning Doping Defense: Too Many Kisses

A top world fencer has been cleared of doping allegations thanks to her unusual explanation for a positive test: kisses. Ysaora Thibus, an Olympian and former world champion, tested positive in January 2024 for the banned drug ostarine, reports USA Today. Thibus denied taking the drug and blamed regular kissing with her then-partner, US fencer Race Imboden, who she said was taking the drug without her knowledge. A disciplinary panel cleared Thibus, but the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that decision. Now, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland has ruled in the athlete's favor, per the Washington Post.