Chicago Beluga Is First to Recover From Anesthesia

Chicago is home to a special beluga whale—the only one known to have recovered from general anesthesia. The 12-year-old whale dubbed Kimalu, born and kept at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, underwent surgery to remove a network of cysts around her blowhole on July 1, per a release . Caretakers first noticed early signs of cysts when Kimalu was just 3 years old. However, an examination last year revealed an extensive network of cysts around her head and neck, per the Chicago Sun-Times . That was concerning in part because "surgery and anesthesia on a 1,000-pound aquatic mammal is a really big challenge," Dr. Karisa Tang, the aquarium's vice president of animal health, tells NPR .

Thankfully, a team of experts, including those with experience administering general anesthesia to large animals like elephants, was "willing to drop everything and come and lend their expertise and passion," Tang tells the Sun-Times. Some 30 to 40 people worked together on the procedure, which involved getting Kimalu out of water and onto a foam mattress, where she underwent surgery for about two hours, per NPR. Tang says everyone was "holding their breath" to see if Kimalu would wake up. She did, and was returned to the water when it was safe. She remains under constant care as she recovers from a surgery that is "a really big deal," Tang says, opening the door for better care for animals around the world.