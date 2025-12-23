Apparent Epstein Letter to Nassar Jokes About 'Our President'

A new letter released by the Justice Department from the Jeffrey Epstein files appears to lump President Trump into some very unwanted company—but the department is warning people about "untrue and sensationalist" claims against Trump. The letter also might make an implicit reference to Epstein's future suicide. The details (and a warning of NSFW language):

The handwritten letter appears to have been written by Epstein to the imprisoned and disgraced former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who molested young gymnasts, reports the Detroit News.

"Dear L. N.," the letter begins, per USA Today. "As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. Good luck! We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they'd reach their full potential. Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours J. Epstein."