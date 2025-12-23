Apparent Epstein Letter to Nassar Jokes About 'Our President'

Justice Department cautions against 'sensationalist claims' against president
Posted Dec 23, 2025 11:23 AM CST
This undated photo released by the Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein.   (Department of Justice via AP)

A new letter released by the Justice Department from the Jeffrey Epstein files appears to lump President Trump into some very unwanted company—but the department is warning people about "untrue and sensationalist" claims against Trump. The letter also might make an implicit reference to Epstein's future suicide. The details (and a warning of NSFW language):

  • The handwritten letter appears to have been written by Epstein to the imprisoned and disgraced former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who molested young gymnasts, reports the Detroit News.
  • "Dear L. N.," the letter begins, per USA Today. "As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. Good luck! We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they'd reach their full potential. Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours J. Epstein."

  • The letter was postmarked Aug. 13, 2019—three days after Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan cell. However, the letter was never delivered: It was "returned to sender" because it listed an incorrect Arizona prison address for Nassar, who was by then in a federal prison in Florida. The AP had previously reported that a letter from Epstein to Nassar surfaced in the jail mail room of Epstein's prison weeks after his death.
  • The reference to taking the "'short route' home" reads to the New York Post as if Epstein "announced his intention to commit suicide."
  • As the Justice Department made a new batch of files public on Tuesday, it released a statement cautioning that "some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election." It goes on: "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims."
  • The letter was submitted by the FBI for a handwriting analysis in July 2020, but there is no indication of what the analysis concluded, per the Detroit News.

