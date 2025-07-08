Wisconsin Court Gives Big Win to LGBTQ Advocates

The Wisconsin Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for the state to institute a ban on conversion therapy in a ruling that gives the governor more power over how state laws are enacted. The court ruled that a Republican-controlled legislative committee's rejection of a state agency rule that would ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people was unconstitutional, reports the AP. The decision, which has a broad impact far beyond the conversion therapy issue, takes power away from the Legislature to block the enactment of rules by the governor's office that carry the force of law.
The 4-3 ruling from the liberal-controlled court comes amid the national battle over LGBTQ+ rights. It is also part of a broader effort by the Democratic governor, who has vetoed Republican bills targeting transgender high school athletes, to rein in the power of the GOP-controlled Legislature.
- Background: Conversion therapy has been banned in 23 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ+ rights think tank. It's also banned in more than a dozen communities across Wisconsin. The US Supreme Court agreed in March to hear a Colorado case about whether state and local governments can enforce laws banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children.
- In Wisconsin: The conversion therapy ban has been blocked twice by the Legislature's powerful Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules—a Republican-controlled panel in charge of approving state agency regulations. The Supreme Court ruling found that the committee has been overreaching its authority in blocking a variety of other state regulations.
- Legislative power weakened by ruling: The Legislature's attorney argued that decades of precedent backed their argument, including a 1992 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling upholding the Legislature's right to suspend state agency rules. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers argued that by blocking the rule, the legislative committee is taking over powers that the state constitution assigns to the governor and exercising an unconstitutional "legislative veto."
- The Supreme Court agreed with Evers: The court found the Legislature was violating the state constitution's requirement that any laws pass both houses of Legislature and be presented to the governor. The Legislature was illegally taking "action that alters the legal rights and duties of the executive branch and the people of Wisconsin," Chief Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority. Conservative justice Rebecca Bradley dissented, saying the ruling "lets the executive branch exercise lawmaking power unfettered and unchecked."