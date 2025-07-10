UFC Legend Hurt in Racing Wreck

UFC legend Randy Couture is battling serious injuries sustained far from the octagon. Just days before his highly anticipated racing debut with the National Hot Rod Association, Couture was airlifted to a burn center in Kansas City on Tuesday after a fiery racetrack crash left him with first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation, TMZ reports. Couture's vehicle was heavily damaged, per Fox News . He remained in the burn center as of Wednesday, though his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It's not clear what led to the crash. In an appearance last month, Couture expressed enthusiasm about competing in NHRA racing, calling it a new way to channel his competitive drive after retiring from mixed martial arts. "It's a whole different animal," he noted, per Fox. "I have no idea how it's going to go." Couture, who retired from MMA in 2011 with a 19-11 record, is one of the sport's most decorated fighters, having won titles in both the UFC's light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Now, the start of his new chapter in motorsports will have to wait as he focuses on his recovery.