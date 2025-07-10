McDonald's Chatbot Breached With 2 Guesses at Password

Millions of McDonald's job seekers had their personal information exposed after hackers cracked the fast-food giant's AI hiring bot with the simplest of passwords: "123456." McDonald's AI hiring platform, Olivia, used by many McDonald's franchisees, employs a chatbot to screen candidates. Researchers Ian Carroll and Sam Curry found that the backend system—run by Paradox.ai—could be accessed simply by entering "123456" as both the username and password, a vulnerability with no multi-factor authentication in place, per Wired . They tried only one other username/password combo: "admin."

Once inside, Carroll and Curry say they could view up to 64 million chat records, containing applicants' names, email addresses, and phone numbers, according to a blog post. The flaw also let them access records simply by adjusting applicant ID numbers. Paradox.ai confirmed the issue, acknowledging that only a small fraction of records accessed by the researchers contained personal information, and stated no unauthorized parties accessed the data, apart from the researchers themselves. The company has since patched the vulnerability and begun a bug bounty program, saying it takes the incident seriously.

McDonald's called the flaw "unacceptable" and put the responsibility on Paradox.ai, requiring the vendor to resolve the situation immediately. Both companies say the issue was addressed on the same day it was uncovered. Carroll and Curry were motivated to investigate after seeing complaints online about the AI chatbot's performance. They warn that while the exposed data wasn't especially sensitive, it could have been used for phishing scams or payroll fraud if discovered by bad actors. The researchers stressed the risk was heightened by the applicants' eagerness for job responses, making them potentially vulnerable to impersonation attempts.