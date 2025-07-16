Police Recommend Charge in Drowning of Influencer's Son

Police in Chandler, Arizona, have recommended a felony charge in the May drowning death of influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son, Trigg. Prosecutors now face the decision of whether to pursue charges against her husband, Brady Kiser. A police rep confirmed to the Arizona Republic that the felony child abuse charge recommendation had been submitted, and Chandler Police echoed that in a Tuesday X post that noted, "After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions."

Trigg Kiser died on May 18, nearly a week after he was pulled from the family's backyard pool. According to court records, the incident was ruled an accidental drowning. Brady Kiser told authorities he was caring for his newborn son when he lost sight of Trigg for a period of three to five minutes. By the time he found Trigg in the pool, he was unresponsive; Kiser called 911 after pulling the boy from the water. At the time, Kiser was alone at home with both children, while his wife, Emilie Kiser—a social media influencer with more than 4 million TikTok followers—was out with friends.

Emilie Kiser's attorneys moved in late May to try to block the release of police records, 911 calls, and photos related to Trigg's death, noting she and her family "desperately want to grieve in private, but sadly, the public will not let them." No members of the Kiser family have spoken publicly since the drowning, apart from statements included in legal documents.