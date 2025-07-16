Could a Building Renovation Sink Jerome Powell?

President Trump on Tuesday suggested he has finally found a way to achieve his goal of removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The president indicated that Powell's handling of an extensive renovation project on two Fed buildings in Washington could be grounds to take the unprecedented and possibly legally dubious step of firing him before his terms ends in May. "I think it sort of is," Trump said, per the AP. "When you spend $2.5 billion on, really, a renovation, I think it's really disgraceful," Trump said, adding that he never saw the Fed chair as someone who needed a "palace." The expense of the project is about $600 million more than was originally budgeted. What you need to know: