Trump Turns on 'Weakling' Supporters Over Epstein

President Trump says supporters questioning his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files should no longer consider themselves Trump supporters. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump lashed out at his critics, accusing them of falling for a Democratic hoax, NBC News reports.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump wrote.

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump wrote. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"