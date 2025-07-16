Trump Turns on 'Weakling' Supporters Over Epstein

Posted Jul 16, 2025 1:10 PM CDT
President Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump says supporters questioning his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files should no longer consider themselves Trump supporters. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump lashed out at his critics, accusing them of falling for a Democratic hoax, NBC News reports.

  • "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump wrote.
  • "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump wrote. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

  • Trump said much the same during an Oval Office meeting Wednesday with the crown prince of Bahrain, the Guardian reports. He told reporters that the Epstein case is a "big hoax" and said Republicans who believe there has been a cover-up are "stupid people." "Some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net and try to do the Democrats' work," he said.
  • Prominent Republicans—House Speaker Mike Johnson among them—have been calling for greater transparency from the administration, the Hill reports. Trump said Tuesday that the case is "pretty boring," and that Attorney General Pam Bondi should release "whatever she thinks is credible."
  • On Tuesday, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called Trump's handling of the situation "the biggest train wreck I've ever seen," the AP reports. "I support you, but we built the movement you rode in on," he said. "You're not the movement. You just surfed in on it."

