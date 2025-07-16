Israeli-American Scholar: I Know a Genocide When I See One

Omer Bartov, an Israeli-American genocide scholar, says he has reached the "painful conclusion" that Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza—and the silence of most other Holocaust scholars "has made a mockery of the slogan 'Never again.'" Bartov says that more than a year ago, when the Israeli military ordered a million Palestinians to leave Rafah and proceeded to destroy much of the city, it became impossible to deny that the military's actions were "consistent with the statements denoting genocidal intent made by Israeli leaders in the days after the Hamas attack."

"My inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people," Bartov writes in an op-ed at the New York Times. "Having grown up in a Zionist home, lived the first half of my life in Israel, served in the IDF as a soldier and officer and spent most of my career researching and writing on war crimes and the Holocaust, this was a painful conclusion to reach, and one that I resisted as long as I could," he writes. "But I have been teaching classes on genocide for a quarter of a century. I can recognize one when I see one." He notes that other experts in genocide and international law have reached the same conclusion.