Man Lawmakers Fought to Save Is Scheduled to Die Oct. 16 Lawyers say they have 'powerful new evidence' of Texas inmate's Robbie Roberson's innocence By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 16, 2025 1:25 PM CDT Copied Texas lawmakers meet with Robert Roberson at a prison in Livingston, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024. (Criminal Justice Reform Caucus via AP, File) A judge on Wednesday set a new execution date for Robert Roberson, a Texas man who won a last-minute reprieve last year and could become the first person in the US to be put to death for a murder conviction tied to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. State district Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set an Oct. 16 execution date for Roberson during a court hearing, the AP reports. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office had requested that the execution date be scheduled. Roberson's lawyers had objected, arguing Roberson still has an appeal pending before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that his legal team says contains "powerful new evidence of his innocence." Roberson, 58, was convicted of the 2002 killing of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. Prosecutors argued he violently shook his daughter back and forth, causing severe head trauma in what's called shaken baby syndrome. His lawyers and some medical experts say his daughter died not from abuse but from complications related to pneumonia. In its latest appeal filed in February, Roberson's legal team said that based on new evidence, "no rational juror would find Roberson guilty of capital murder; and unreliable and outdated scientific and medical evidence was material to his conviction." The new evidence includes statements from pathologists that state the girl's death was not a homicide and who question the reliability of conclusions by the medical examiner on the cause of death. Roberson was in a holding cell on Oct. 17, 2024, a few feet away from the death chamber in Huntsville, waiting to receive a lethal injection when he was granted an execution stay after a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers issued a subpoena for him to testify before a House committee several days after he was scheduled to die. The lawmakers said he was sent to death row based on flawed science. The Texas Supreme Court ruled in November that although the subpoena was valid, it could not be used to circumvent a scheduled execution. Roberson never testified before the House committee as Paxton's office blocked efforts to have him speak to lawmakers.