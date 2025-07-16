Man Lawmakers Fought to Save Is Scheduled to Die Oct. 16

A judge on Wednesday set a new execution date for Robert Roberson, a Texas man who won a last-minute reprieve last year and could become the first person in the US to be put to death for a murder conviction tied to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. State district Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set an Oct. 16 execution date for Roberson during a court hearing, the AP reports.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office had requested that the execution date be scheduled. Roberson's lawyers had objected, arguing Roberson still has an appeal pending before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that his legal team says contains "powerful new evidence of his innocence."