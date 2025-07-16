Jane's Addiction Members Sue Perry Farrell for $10M

Jane's Addiction canceled the remainder of its reunion tour last year after an onstage fight between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro—and it doesn't look like the band will be getting back together anywhere outside a courtroom. Navarro is suing Farrell for assault and battery in a lawsuit that has been joined by bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, TMZ reports. All three band members are seeking damages of at least $10 million for emotional distress, negligence, and breach of contract.

"The Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant's conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band's frontman and vocalist," the lawsuit states, per Rolling Stone. According to the lawsuit, Farrell became increasingly erratic during the tour and "regularly appeared onstage in an advanced state of intoxication." The band members say that after Farrell's attack on Navarro, which continued backstage, they were "rightfully afraid and uncomfortable to perform with him again."

The band members say 15 tour dates were canceled and plans for the band's first album with its classic lineup since 1990 were axed. The three band members "had high hopes that they could capture the pure spirit of the band's early days and build on it. Initially they did, in the studio and onstage," Christopher Frost, an attorney for the band, tells Rolling Stone. "But … they did so with a fourth bandmate who was by turns unwilling or unable to perform to a reasonable standard and who repeatedly threatened to derail the tour." After the fight, Farrell apologized for his "inexcusable behavior."