Perry Farrell Is Sorry for 'Inexcusable Behavior'

Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell has apologized for the onstage fight that led to the cancellation of the last 15 dates of the group's reunion tour. Farrell was pulled away by crew members and bassist Eric Avery after he attacked guitarist Dave Navarro during a show in Boston on Friday. "This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family, and friends for my actions during Friday's show," Farrell said in a statement to Variety . "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

After the fight, Farrell's wife, Etty Lou Farrell, said in a post on Instagram that there had been "tension and animosity" between band members and the singer's frustration had mounted because "he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band." The Boston show was the 17th of the tour. In a joint statement on Instagram on Monday, Navarro, Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins said the rest of the tour was being called off due to the "continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties" of Farrell. "We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis," they wrote, adding: "Our hearts are broken."

An insider tells Billboard that Farrell is also heartbroken. "He realizes that he waited too long to prioritize his well-being," the source says. "His exhaustion and the toll it has taken on both his physical and mental health has gone too far. He had the best of intentions heading out on tour with the band and feels like he's let his fans and family down." (More rock bands stories.)