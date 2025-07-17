DOJ Fires Prosecutor in Epstein Case

Maurene Comey, who worked on the criminal prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was fired Wednesday from the job she held for nearly a decade in the Manhattan US attorney's office, insiders told multiple publications. No explanation for the firing has surfaced, Politico reports, though the White House has been facing Republican criticism over the administration's refusal to release documents in the Epstein case. Comey is the daughter of James Comey, whom President Trump fired as FBI director during his first term.

Trump on Wednesday without citing evidence called the Epstein case a "hoax" invented by Democrats, saying the files were invented by James Comey and the Obama and Biden administrations, per the New York Times. Epstein and Maxwell were both convicted. Maurene Comey, whose title was senior trial counsel, also worked on the recent prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was acquitted on the most serious charges he faced in a sex trafficking trial.

Comey had a lead role in the prosecution of Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking. Early last year, Comey made a federal court filing asking a judge to not make records related to Epstein public that were sought in a Freedom of Information Act request. She argued that the release of the material, including witness statements, could affect a retrial of Maxwell, per the Wall Street Journal.