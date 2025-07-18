Nicks, Buckingham Posts Hint at Something

In separate social media posts that appeared to be coordinated—or at least sympatico—Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have renewed hopes of a Fleetwood Mac reunion. Nicks posted first Thursday on Instagram, USA Today reports—a note showing the apparently handwritten lyrics "And if you go forward…" Minutes later, Buckingham completed the thought by posting, "I'll meet you there." The lyrics are from "Frozen Love," a song on their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks, released a year before the two joined Fleetwood Mac.

The day before, Mick Fleetwood, a founding member of the band, had posted a video of him listening to the song, per CNN. The caption was "Magic then, magic now." In the clip, the drummer says, "It's all in the song. … It's in the music that played on for so many years." Nicks and Buckingham were once a couple who have split personally and professionally over the years only to reunite—before again going their own ways.

Nobody was commenting about whether the posts mean anything. Nicks, who is on a solo tour, told Vulture in 2023 that it was hard to imagine Fleetwood Mac carrying on without Christine McVie. "When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this," Nicks said. "There's no reason to."