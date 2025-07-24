Oversight Panel Subpoenas Epstein Files, Ghislaine Maxwell

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell and plans to take a deposition next month in Florida, where Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend is imprisoned for sex trafficking. Republican Rep. James Comer, the committee's chairman, announced that the subpoena had been issued in a post Wednesday on X , the Washington Post reports. The panel also voted to subpoena the Department of Justice over files in the Epstein investigation, per the Post . Democrats celebrated that their pressuring of Republicans has paid off. "Democrats are focused on transparency and are pushing back against the corruption against Donald Trump," said Rep. Robert Garcia, the party's top panel member.

The deposition will be conducted by lawmakers and staff members at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee on Aug. 11, per the AP. Comer said the Department of Justice is helping. The accompanying letter to Maxwell reads, "It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of you and Mr. Epstein." Speaker Mike Johnson, who adjourned the House early rather than risk a vote to release government files on Epstein, said during a press conference earlier in the day that he supports the committee's investigation but doubts Maxwell's testimony would be credible.

"I mean, this is a person who's been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable, conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people," Johnson said, per CBS News. On the files vote, the panel included requirements that the DOJ also release any communication it had with Joe Biden about Epstein, redact information about Epstein's victims, and take out any content depicting the sexual abuse of children, per the New York Times.