She Was Behind Some of Fleetwood Mac's Biggest Hits

The Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who gave the world hits like "Little Lies" and "Don't Stop" has died. Christine McVie died in a hospital amidst her family at age 79, the BBC reports. The family said she had suffered from a short illness, reports the Guardian. McVie, nee Christine Perfect, married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and joined the group as co-lead vocalist and keyboardist in 1970, reports Rolling Stone. She exited in 1998 after 28 years but returned in 2014. NBC News credits her "smoky vocals and romantic lyrics" as helping to "catapult ... Fleetwood Mac to international success."

Her family asked that "everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally." The band tweeted a statement of its own which read in part, "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed." (Read more obituary stories.)