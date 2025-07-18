What You Should Know About Trump's Swollen Ankles

A primer on the medical condition known as chronic venous insufficiency
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 18, 2025 9:29 AM CDT
What You Should Know About Trump's Swollen Ankles
The left foot and swollen ankle of President Trump are seen as he sits in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Swollen legs led to President Trump being diagnosed with what's called chronic venous insufficiency. It's a fairly common condition among older adults but requires a thorough checkup to rule out more serious causes of swelling in the legs. Here are some things to know, per the AP:

  • What is it? Chronic venous insufficiency, or CVI, happens when veins in the legs can't properly carry blood back to the heart. That can lead to blood pooling in the lower legs. In addition to swelling, usually around the feet and ankles, symptoms can include varicose veins, as well as legs that are achy, heavy feeling, or tingly. Severe cases could trigger leg sores known as ulcers.

  • Causes: Overcoming gravity to pump blood from the feet all the way up to the heart is a challenge, especially when someone is standing or sitting for long periods—so leg veins are lined with one-way valves that keep blood from sliding backward on that journey. Anything that damages those valves can lead to chronic venous insufficiency. Risk factors can include blood clots, vein inflammation known as phlebitis, or being overweight.
  • Diagnosis and treatment: Doctors must rule out serious causes of leg swelling, such as heart problems, kidney disease, or blood clots. Ultrasound exams of the leg veins can help confirm chronic venous insufficiency. According to the Cleveland Clinic, treatment can include wearing compression stockings, elevating the legs, and achieving a healthy weight. Exercise, especially walking, is also recommended, as strong leg muscles can squeeze veins in a way that helps them pump blood. Medications and medical procedures are available for more advanced cases.

