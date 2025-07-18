What You Should Know About Trump's Swollen Ankles

Swollen legs led to President Trump being diagnosed with what's called chronic venous insufficiency. It's a fairly common condition among older adults but requires a thorough checkup to rule out more serious causes of swelling in the legs. Here are some things to know, per the AP:

What is it? Chronic venous insufficiency, or CVI, happens when veins in the legs can't properly carry blood back to the heart. That can lead to blood pooling in the lower legs. In addition to swelling, usually around the feet and ankles, symptoms can include varicose veins, as well as legs that are achy, heavy feeling, or tingly. Severe cases could trigger leg sores known as ulcers.