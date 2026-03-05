Pioneering Autism Researcher Not a Fan of 'Spectrum'

Autism's defining metaphor of a spectrum may be due for retirement, says one of the field's most influential voices. Dame Uta Frith, the University College London cognitive neuroscientist whose work helped cement the idea of "autism spectrum disorder," now argues the spectrum concept has become so broad it's "collapsed" and risks making diagnosis meaningless, according to an interview with Tes magazine. She backs a UK government review into surging autism assessments, calling the current situation of exploding diagnoses and long waits "dire."

Frith, who defines autism as a lifelong "neurodevelopmental disorder" marked by restricted and repetitive behaviors and "distinct problems in social communication and interaction," wants the label reserved for children with early-onset, clear neurodevelopmental difficulties—often including intellectual impairment. She sees a fundamentally different group in the fast-growing cohort of verbally fluent adolescents with social anxiety or hypersensitivity, many of them girls. Their problems are real, she says, but may be better addressed under a different label.

She argues there's "no scientific basis" for the idea that these patients might be masking symptoms and worries clinicians lean too heavily on subjective self-reports from people who arrive convinced they are autistic, "rather than on objective clinical observation." The result is that the autism spectrum is becoming "more and more accommodating" to the point of irrelevance. "Because what's notable about being part of a huge spectrum that we all belong to?" she asks. "We're all neurodiverse; we can accept this because all our brains are different. But it makes a medical diagnosis completely meaningless." Read the full interview here.