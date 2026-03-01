Pediatricians Join the Fight to Boost Kids' Literacy

Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is screening children as early as age 3
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 1, 2026 4:28 PM CST
Pediatricians Join the Fight to Boost Kids' Literacy
Juri Sleet, 4, holds some books after completing a literacy screening on Dec. 11, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.   (AP Photo/Jessica Phelps)

For some young children in Columbus, Ohio, reading assessments don't start in the classroom—they happen first in the doctor's office. With concerns rising about the nation's lagging childhood literacy rates, Nationwide Children's Hospital has begun screening children's literacy skills starting at age 3 during pediatrician visits. The idea: to catch reading struggles early on and guide parents on how to help, per the AP. "They are all doing developmental screenings, they're all talking to parents repeatedly," said Sara Bode, the hospital's medical director of school-based health. "So this is an opportunity."

  • A child could ace a standard pediatric screening and still be behind in other areas needed to be ready for kindergarten, Bode said. To address that dilemma, the pediatric hospital implemented literacy screenings in about half of its 13 clinics, assigning a literacy coordinator to each. The program, launched in 2022, has since conducted 2,400-plus screenings, with many of the children from high-needs populations.
  • The pediatric hospital chose clinics to offer the screenings largely based on their proximity to schools with lower performance scores on kindergarten readiness assessments. Across Columbus City Schools, more than 63% of kindergarteners were behind on language and literacy skills during the 2024-2025 school year, per state kindergarten readiness assessment data.
  • Concerns on childhood literacy extend far beyond Columbus: Nationally, the percentage of fourth-graders considered proficient in reading sits just over 30%, per the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. Reading proficiency has dipped 4 percentage points since 2019 as schools have struggled to make up for pandemic learning losses.

  • Coordinators at Nationwide use a tool that assesses kids as they read through a book during primary care visits, either in English or Spanish. It took some practice to refine the timing, but the reading assessments take only about 10 minutes. After a child completes a screening, the coordinator can create a personalized literacy plan that highlights the areas that need more practice.
  • The visit is also an opportunity to model activities that parents can do at home with their kids, such as reading a book aloud, said Carneshia Edwards, who leads the hospital's kindergarten readiness team. "It's just ... exposing them more than anything," she said. More here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X