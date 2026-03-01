Pediatricians Join the Fight to Boost Kids' Literacy

For some young children in Columbus, Ohio, reading assessments don't start in the classroom—they happen first in the doctor's office. With concerns rising about the nation's lagging childhood literacy rates, Nationwide Children's Hospital has begun screening children's literacy skills starting at age 3 during pediatrician visits. The idea: to catch reading struggles early on and guide parents on how to help, per the AP. "They are all doing developmental screenings, they're all talking to parents repeatedly," said Sara Bode, the hospital's medical director of school-based health. "So this is an opportunity."